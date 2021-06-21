Avitas Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AON. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 344,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,865,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of AON by 7,161,633.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 214,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,391,000 after purchasing an additional 214,849 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AON by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,248,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,076,000 after purchasing an additional 64,828 shares during the period. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in AON in the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. 98.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

Shares of AON stock opened at $230.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $246.67. Aon plc has a one year low of $179.52 and a one year high of $260.97.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. AON had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 62.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 20.80%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.40.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Further Reading: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.