Avitas Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,687 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 45.8% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 722,960 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $221,740,000 after acquiring an additional 13,699 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 195,020 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $59,816,000 after acquiring an additional 8,339 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 7.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,787 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 10.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 450,490 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $138,170,000 after acquiring an additional 41,798 shares during the period. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LULU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $394.00 to $377.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $434.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.39.

LULU stock opened at $348.50 on Monday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $269.28 and a one year high of $399.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $326.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.48, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.34.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $330.00 per share, with a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 90,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,750,820. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,217,115. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

