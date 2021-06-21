Hudson Portfolio Management LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock opened at $62.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.06. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1 year low of $59.61 and a 1 year high of $62.63.

