Van ECK Associates Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (NYSEMKT:MTA)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its position in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (NYSEMKT:MTA) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,690,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575,702 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Metalla Royalty & Streaming were worth $15,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSEMKT MTA opened at $10.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

MTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $11.40 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada and Australia. The company was formerly known as Excalibur Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd.

