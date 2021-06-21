Citigroup Inc. Acquires 175,089 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 48.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 540,214 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 175,089 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $26,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 92,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 230.0% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 280,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,683,000 after acquiring an additional 195,224 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 206,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,065,000 after acquiring an additional 6,229 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 295,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,973,000 after acquiring an additional 108,127 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 982,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,771,000 after acquiring an additional 53,361 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR opened at $56.39 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.37. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.24 and a 52 week high of $59.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $32.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.41.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $493.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.55 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 58.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.58%.

KKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.45.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 3,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $119,325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $733,941.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

