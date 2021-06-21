WAX Trading Down 20% This Week (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 12% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 21st. One WAX coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000372 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WAX has a market cap of $199.59 million and approximately $2.98 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, WAX has traded down 20% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

0Chain (ZCN) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001188 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000044 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 57.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.19 or 0.00101948 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About WAX

WAX (CRYPTO:WAXP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,743,240,998 coins and its circulating supply is 1,649,392,445 coins. WAX’s official message board is wax.io/blog . WAX’s official website is wax.io . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

WAX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

