Phoenixcoin Price Tops $0.0097 (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 21st. In the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0097 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a market cap of $809,408.84 and $16.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32,464.15 or 0.99720137 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00031309 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00008265 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.96 or 0.00328536 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $131.35 or 0.00403470 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $244.65 or 0.00751495 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003355 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00006558 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.83 or 0.00070112 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003586 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Profile

Phoenixcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 83,242,300 coins. The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

