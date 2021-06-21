GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Holdings Raised by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) by 84.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 242,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,791 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GrowGeneration were worth $12,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GRWG. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in GrowGeneration in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GrowGeneration in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in GrowGeneration in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in GrowGeneration in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in GrowGeneration in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 40.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on GrowGeneration in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Alliance Global Partners raised GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Roth Capital raised GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, GrowGeneration presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.89.

In other GrowGeneration news, Director Sean Stiefel sold 8,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total value of $395,151.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen Aiello sold 25,000 shares of GrowGeneration stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.69, for a total value of $1,092,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 377,477 shares in the company, valued at $16,491,970.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 148,305 shares of company stock valued at $6,238,452. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

GRWG opened at $40.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.16 and a beta of 2.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.66. GrowGeneration Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $67.75.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.30 million. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 172.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

