Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 3,388 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,959 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $4,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Target by 7,200.0% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Target by 2,312.5% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TGT. Barclays boosted their price target on Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Target from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.06.

TGT opened at $230.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $217.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.07. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $116.73 and a 12 month high of $236.80.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Target Co. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

In related news, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.12, for a total value of $324,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,239,154.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total transaction of $479,094.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,525.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,366 shares of company stock valued at $9,144,828. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

