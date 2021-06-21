Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 114.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,072 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.05% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $5,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $87.13 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.99. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $55.04 and a 1-year high of $94.78.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

