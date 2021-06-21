Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,504 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth $61,000.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $89.73 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.36. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $55.00 and a fifty-two week high of $94.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th.

