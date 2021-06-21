Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 497 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Centene in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Centene during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Centene news, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 7,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $499,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 424,808 shares in the company, valued at $27,612,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $432,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,883 shares of company stock valued at $6,150,940 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNC shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Centene from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.91.

Centene stock opened at $71.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.56. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $53.60 and a 52-week high of $75.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.47.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

