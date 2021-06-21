Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires Shares of 19,972 PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,694,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 154,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,720,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $318,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,880,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,351,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,763,000 after buying an additional 361,809 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director William Lindeke Driscoll sold 18,333 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $1,106,946.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Covey sold 26,048 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $1,563,400.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,122 shares of company stock worth $8,676,384 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PCH stock opened at $51.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.32. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 1 year low of $35.36 and a 1 year high of $65.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.62.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $354.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.65 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 26.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 55.78%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PCH shares. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PotlatchDeltic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

