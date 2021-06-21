Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $1.13 Million in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 12,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 715.3% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 520,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,389,000 after purchasing an additional 456,931 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 21,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 625,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,159,000 after purchasing an additional 46,960 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the 4th quarter valued at $980,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 146,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,134,000 after buying an additional 44,673 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $112.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.00.

Shares of NYSE EBS opened at $60.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.01. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.07 and a 52 week high of $137.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $343.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.62 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 37.42%. On average, analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 3,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $177,290.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,012.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

