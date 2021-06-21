Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys Shares of 1,129,400 KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,129,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,050,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.23% of KT at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of KT by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 23,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of KT by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of KT by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of KT by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 40,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of KT during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 24.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KT opened at $14.33 on Monday. KT Co. has a one year low of $9.40 and a one year high of $15.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.25.

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

