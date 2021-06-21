Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys New Shares in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,273,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,818,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of GoPro by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 90,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 10,497 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of GoPro by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,049,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,854,000 after acquiring an additional 125,803 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoPro in the 1st quarter valued at $592,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of GoPro in the 1st quarter valued at $936,000. Finally, Weil Company Inc. boosted its holdings in GoPro by 122.7% in the first quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 16,060 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman purchased 5,000 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.71 per share, for a total transaction of $48,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,113 shares in the company, valued at $195,297.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian Mcgee sold 12,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $126,801.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 311,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,140,138.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 493,361 shares of company stock valued at $5,549,918. Insiders own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GPRO opened at $11.41 on Monday. GoPro, Inc. has a one year low of $3.74 and a one year high of $13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.73 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.08.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. GoPro had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a positive return on equity of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $203.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of GoPro from $7.90 to $8.90 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.48.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, HERO8 Black, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that offers cloud-based storage solutions and enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content, as well camera protection plans; Quik, a video editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to share and edit their photos and videos.

