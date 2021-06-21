Zacks: Analysts Expect Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) to Announce $1.08 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) to post $1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.92. Citizens Financial Group reported earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 103.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will report full year earnings of $4.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.29 to $5.02. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.47. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Citizens Financial Group.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share.

CFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

Shares of CFG opened at $44.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Citizens Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.53 and a fifty-two week high of $51.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 64.73%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

