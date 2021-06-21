Van ECK Associates Corp Cuts Holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 964,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,900 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $18,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EQNR. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 2,078.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 139.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:EQNR opened at $19.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.25. The company has a market capitalization of $66.51 billion, a PE ratio of -21.89, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.23. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $23.36.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.93%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Equinor ASA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Equinor ASA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Equinor ASA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Equinor ASA Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy, as well as other businesses in Norway and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Exploration Norway; Exploration & Production (E&P) International; E&P USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; and Other.

