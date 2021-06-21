Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 219,500 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 37.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 370,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219,500 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $15,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,980,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Carrier Global by 19,216.0% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,683,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669,486 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Carrier Global by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,745,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501,097 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 125.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,211,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,139,000 after buying an additional 1,786,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 37.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,615,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,853,000 after buying an additional 1,260,073 shares during the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.87.

Shares of CARR opened at $45.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.62. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $20.59 and a 1 year high of $47.13.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

