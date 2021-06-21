Penserra Capital Management LLC Takes $15.14 Million Position in Tuya Inc. (NASDAQ:TUYA)

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tuya Inc. (NASDAQ:TUYA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 716,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,137,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Matthews International Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tuya in the first quarter valued at $28,791,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tuya during the 1st quarter valued at $24,947,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Tuya during the first quarter valued at $1,878,000. Barings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tuya during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,002,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Tuya in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,683,000. 7.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tuya alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TUYA. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Tuya in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tuya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

NASDAQ:TUYA opened at $21.01 on Monday. Tuya Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.70 and a fifty-two week high of $27.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.80.

Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $56.87 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Tuya Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Tuya Company Profile

Tuya Inc engages in the cloud and application development business. It provides purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators.

Read More: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TUYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tuya Inc. (NASDAQ:TUYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tuya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.