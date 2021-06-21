Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $4.75 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,995 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $2,359,174,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Adobe by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,432,945 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,107,289,000 after buying an additional 1,599,406 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,058,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Adobe by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,358,218,000 after purchasing an additional 509,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,942,955 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,349,733,000 after purchasing an additional 401,219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total transaction of $2,324,135.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,803 shares in the company, valued at $9,313,878.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,571 shares of company stock valued at $9,638,586. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $565.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $416.03 and a 12-month high of $570.00. The firm has a market cap of $270.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $507.50.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 36.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADBE. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen upped their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.84.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

