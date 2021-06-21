Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 63.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of HOTC stock opened at GBX 366.50 ($4.79) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £460.58 million and a P/E ratio of -60.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 385.62. Hotel Chocolat Group has a 52 week low of GBX 277 ($3.62) and a 52 week high of GBX 555.10 ($7.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.21.

About Hotel Chocolat Group

Hotel Chocolat Group plc manufactures, sells, and retails chocolates under the Hotel Chocolat brand name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers a range of chocolates, including gift, and rare and vintage chocolates, as well as related drinks, alcohols, and beauty products.

