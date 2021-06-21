Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 63.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Get Hotel Chocolat Group alerts:

Shares of HOTC stock opened at GBX 366.50 ($4.79) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £460.58 million and a P/E ratio of -60.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 385.62. Hotel Chocolat Group has a 52 week low of GBX 277 ($3.62) and a 52 week high of GBX 555.10 ($7.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Hotel Chocolat Group plc manufactures, sells, and retails chocolates under the Hotel Chocolat brand name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers a range of chocolates, including gift, and rare and vintage chocolates, as well as related drinks, alcohols, and beauty products.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Hotel Chocolat Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hotel Chocolat Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.