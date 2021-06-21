Zacks: Analysts Expect Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $216.97 Million

Equities research analysts expect Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) to report sales of $216.97 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Evolent Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $212.40 million to $220.60 million. Evolent Health reported sales of $238.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evolent Health will report full-year sales of $867.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $854.40 million to $878.87 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $989.62 million, with estimates ranging from $976.80 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Evolent Health.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 26.79% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $215.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.18 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EVH shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.80.

Shares of Evolent Health stock opened at $19.72 on Friday. Evolent Health has a 52-week low of $5.98 and a 52-week high of $22.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 2.38.

In related news, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 19,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $414,456.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Cheryl Scott sold 6,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $124,192.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,360,650. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVH. Rock Springs Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Evolent Health in the 1st quarter valued at $29,189,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Evolent Health in the 4th quarter valued at $15,623,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Evolent Health in the 4th quarter valued at $7,145,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Evolent Health by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,973,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,859,000 after buying an additional 424,359 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in Evolent Health by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,528,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,276,000 after buying an additional 379,436 shares during the period. 93.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; and delivery network alignments.

Read More: Short Selling

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evolent Health (EVH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.