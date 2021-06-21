Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a GBX 2,825 ($36.91) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 2,813 ($36.75). Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 45.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on OCDO. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ocado Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,608.57 ($34.08).

OCDO stock opened at GBX 1,944.50 ($25.41) on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,003.89. Ocado Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,823.24 ($23.82) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,914 ($38.07). The firm has a market cap of £14.59 billion and a PE ratio of -111.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.49, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.61.

In other Ocado Group news, insider Jorn Rausing purchased 660,777 shares of Ocado Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,958 ($25.58) per share, for a total transaction of £12,938,013.66 ($16,903,597.67). Also, insider Mark Richardson sold 200,000 shares of Ocado Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,203 ($28.78), for a total value of £4,406,000 ($5,756,467.21). In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,000,981 shares of company stock worth $3,884,555,161.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

