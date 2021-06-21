Sit Investment Associates Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DG. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $736,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Dollar General by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 164,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,614,000 after purchasing an additional 42,071 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dollar General by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 129,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Dollar General by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,102,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,817,000 after purchasing an additional 64,996 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DG opened at $212.70 on Monday. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $173.50 and a 1 year high of $225.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $50.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $209.78.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DG shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Dollar General from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Dollar General from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James cut their target price on Dollar General from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $207.00 target price (up from $206.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.39.

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total transaction of $5,208,417.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

