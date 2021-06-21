The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Bp Plc

Bp Plc decreased its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,354 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in The Kroger in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Security National Trust Co. grew its position in The Kroger by 100.0% in the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Kroger in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Kroger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in The Kroger by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.28.

In related news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 21,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total value of $774,480.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 243,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,970,801.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $222,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,739.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,674,220. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KR stock opened at $38.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.81. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $30.35 and a 1 year high of $42.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.46. The firm has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.36.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The Kroger had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The business had revenue of $41.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The Kroger’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

