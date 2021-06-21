The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Holdings Cut by Bp Plc

Bp Plc lowered its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 23.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,664 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 398.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 402,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,267,000 after buying an additional 321,535 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,418,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 145,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,248,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 116,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,698,000 after buying an additional 20,666 shares during the last quarter. 52.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Hershey alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $2,007,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,164,655.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total transaction of $65,469.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,713.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,782 shares of company stock valued at $3,351,216 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey stock opened at $170.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.35. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $125.50 and a 1 year high of $175.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.81.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 66.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.804 dividend. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 51.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HSY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.33.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.