Aviva PLC Has $8 Million Stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Aviva PLC raised its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 247.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,055 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $7,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTLT. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 131.5% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CTLT opened at $108.61 on Monday. Catalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.52 and a 1 year high of $127.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.86.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Catalent had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTLT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.78.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

