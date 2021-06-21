Aviva PLC Sells 3,872 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Aviva PLC decreased its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 3.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 119,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,872 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $8,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Cerner by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cerner by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Cerner by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cerner by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cerner by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,347,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CERN stock opened at $78.80 on Monday. Cerner Co. has a twelve month low of $65.78 and a twelve month high of $84.20. The stock has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Cerner had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is 35.92%.

Separately, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.79.

In related news, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $6,775,346.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,775,346.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $422,288.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,146.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

