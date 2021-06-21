Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 68,928 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. trimmed its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,667 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 68,928 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in F. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth $31,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2,228.8% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 51.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $972,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,994.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

F has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays raised shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.96.

NYSE:F opened at $14.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.12. The company has a market capitalization of $57.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.16. Ford Motor has a one year low of $5.74 and a one year high of $16.45.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $33.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

