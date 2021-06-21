Concord Wealth Partners Buys 282 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 49.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 853 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 0.9% of Concord Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 57.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,360.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,168.98.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total transaction of $1,599,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,108,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,486.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3,308.51. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,630.08 and a 1-year high of $3,554.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 66.35, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

