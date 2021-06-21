Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Botty Investors LLC

Botty Investors LLC decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,365 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 8.2% of Botty Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Botty Investors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $28,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,360.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,168.98.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,160,471.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684 over the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,486.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,630.08 and a twelve month high of $3,554.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3,308.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

