Payden & Rygel Has $1.07 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Payden & Rygel trimmed its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 347 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,168.98.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,486.90 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,630.08 and a 52-week high of $3,554.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3,308.51. The company has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 66.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

