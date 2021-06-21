Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Reduces Stake in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its stake in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,457,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,900 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Vonage were worth $17,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Vonage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,145,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vonage during the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Samjo Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vonage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,240,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Vonage during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vonage by 2.2% during the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 102,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VG opened at $14.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.66. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.31 and a 1 year high of $15.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.68.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 7.73% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

Vonage Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a business-to-business cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

