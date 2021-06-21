MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Shares Purchased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 887,936 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 20,642 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $164,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 6,637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Eric Robert Taranto sold 1,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total value of $331,298.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,506 shares in the company, valued at $649,626.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Philip Henry sold 284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.70, for a total transaction of $53,022.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,180.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,072 shares of company stock worth $2,066,061. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $168.41 on Monday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.78 and a 12 month high of $199.44. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 5.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $181.59.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.36. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from MKS Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.84%.

Several research analysts have commented on MKSI shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up from $225.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. MKS Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.00.

MKS Instruments Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

