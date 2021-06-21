Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 31.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 100,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,700 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Cable One were worth $182,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CABO. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Cable One by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Cable One by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Cable One by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 20,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,987,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Cable One by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Cable One by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,803,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Peter N. Witty sold 605 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,816.93, for a total value of $1,099,242.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,309 shares in the company, valued at $4,195,291.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Scott Cochran purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,716.24 per share, with a total value of $343,248.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,252,842.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CABO. Truist raised Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities raised Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James raised Cable One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,025.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cable One in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,153.29.

Shares of CABO stock opened at $1,889.90 on Monday. Cable One, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,674.35 and a 12-month high of $2,326.80. The company has a quick ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,784.93. The company has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 37.56 and a beta of 0.51.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $11.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $0.97. Cable One had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 22.57%. The firm had revenue of $341.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $12.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 47.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.48%.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

