Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Chewy (CHWY)

6/15/2021 – Chewy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $84.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Chewy Inc. operates as an online pet retailer. The Company offers pet products which include dry and wet food, toys, mats, biscuits, vitamins and supplements. Chewy Inc. is based in Dania Beach, United States. “

6/13/2021 – Chewy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI.

6/11/2021 – Chewy had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $125.00 to $110.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/11/2021 – Chewy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a $133.00 price target on the stock.

6/9/2021 – Chewy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $121.00 price target on the stock.

6/2/2021 – Chewy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Chewy Inc. operates as an online pet retailer. The Company offers pet products which include dry and wet food, toys, mats, biscuits, vitamins and supplements. Chewy Inc. is based in Dania Beach, United States. “

5/3/2021 – Chewy is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

CHWY opened at $78.50 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.23. Chewy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.31 and a 1 year high of $120.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a PE ratio of -3,925.00, a PEG ratio of 97.49 and a beta of 0.08.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Chewy’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 6,150,000 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $501,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 13,825 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $1,037,428.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 135,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,164,993.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,328,973 shares of company stock worth $514,655,134. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter worth $2,380,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter worth $2,502,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter worth $22,318,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter worth $25,637,000. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

