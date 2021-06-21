$100.96 Million in Sales Expected for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) will announce $100.96 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $96.57 million and the highest estimate coming in at $105.34 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors reported sales of $94.31 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will report full-year sales of $508.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $447.88 million to $570.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $829.43 million, with estimates ranging from $732.16 million to $926.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.07). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 38.63%. The business had revenue of $77.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.67 million.

FTAI has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley raised their price objective on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.30.

In other Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors news, Director Martin Tuchman purchased 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the first quarter valued at about $3,177,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,812,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411,880 shares during the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 294.1% in the fourth quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 717,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,314,000 after purchasing an additional 535,600 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the first quarter worth about $9,754,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the first quarter worth about $218,000. 67.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FTAI opened at $33.19 on Friday. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a fifty-two week low of $10.75 and a fifty-two week high of $33.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -21.01 and a beta of 2.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -153.49%.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

