PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) versus AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Head to Head Survey

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) and PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for AdvanSix and PureCycle Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AdvanSix 0 0 2 0 3.00 PureCycle Technologies 0 0 4 0 3.00

AdvanSix currently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential downside of 27.17%. PureCycle Technologies has a consensus price target of $33.00, suggesting a potential upside of 47.32%. Given PureCycle Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PureCycle Technologies is more favorable than AdvanSix.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.3% of AdvanSix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.3% of PureCycle Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of AdvanSix shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AdvanSix and PureCycle Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AdvanSix $1.16 billion 0.67 $46.08 million $1.64 16.74 PureCycle Technologies N/A N/A -$1.06 million N/A N/A

AdvanSix has higher revenue and earnings than PureCycle Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares AdvanSix and PureCycle Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AdvanSix 5.33% 14.91% 5.22% PureCycle Technologies N/A -14.59% -5.67%

Summary

AdvanSix beats PureCycle Technologies on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AdvanSix

AdvanSix Inc. manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide. It offers its products under the Aegis, Capra, Sulf-N, Nadone, Naxol, and EZ-Blox brands. The company sells its products directly, as well as through distributors. AdvanSix Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

About PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

