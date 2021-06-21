Financial Survey: BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) versus Corporate Resource Services (OTCMKTS:CRRSQ)

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) and Corporate Resource Services (OTCMKTS:CRRSQ) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BGSF and Corporate Resource Services’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BGSF $277.90 million 0.46 $1.44 million $1.34 9.21 Corporate Resource Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

BGSF has higher revenue and earnings than Corporate Resource Services.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.3% of BGSF shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of BGSF shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 89.2% of Corporate Resource Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for BGSF and Corporate Resource Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BGSF 0 0 1 0 3.00 Corporate Resource Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

BGSF presently has a consensus target price of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 41.82%. Given BGSF’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe BGSF is more favorable than Corporate Resource Services.

Profitability

This table compares BGSF and Corporate Resource Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BGSF 0.25% 15.33% 7.52% Corporate Resource Services N/A N/A N/A

Summary

BGSF beats Corporate Resource Services on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

BGSF Company Profile

BGSF Inc. provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment offers skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Peoplesoft, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions, as well as finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel. Its client partners include Fortune 500 companies, and medium and small companies, as well as consulting firms that engage in systems integration projects. The Light Industrial segment offers skilled and unskilled field talent to manufacturing, distribution, logistics, and call center client partners. It has 11 branch offices and 13 on-site locations operating in 7 states. The company was formerly known as BG Staffing, Inc. and changed its name to BGSF Inc. in February 2021. BGSF Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Corporate Resource Services Company Profile

Corporate Resource Services, Inc. provides diversified technology, staffing, recruiting, and consulting services in the United States. It offers trained employees in the areas of insurance, information technology, accounting, legal, engineering, science, healthcare, life sciences, creative services, hospitality, retail, general business, and light industrial work. The company's staffing solutions include customized employee pre-training and testing, on-site facilities management, vendor management, risk assessment and management, market analyses, and productivity/occupational engineering studies. It provides administrative and light industrial staffing solutions; permanent and temporary professional, administrative, and clerical solutions to financial services, entertainment, media, advertising, fashion, and other companies; software and related hosting and technology services; and professional insurance industry staffing solutions for personnel in claims processing, customer services, and related fields. The company operates 250 staffing and on-site facilities. Corporate Resource Services, Inc. offers its services to various clients ranging from sole proprietorships to Fortune 1000 companies. The company is headquartered in New York, New York. On July 23, 2015, Corporate Resource Services, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

