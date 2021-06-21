Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 1,146,511 Shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,383,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,146,511 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 2.09% of Maravai LifeSciences worth $191,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRVI. Gtcr LLC bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at $775,485,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,337,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 5.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,383,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,232,000 after acquiring an additional 242,648 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $105,552,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,654,000. Institutional investors own 38.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVI opened at $44.85 on Monday. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.62 and a twelve month high of $45.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.36 million. The business’s revenue was up 191.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

MRVI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Maravai LifeSciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

