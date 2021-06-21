Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $191.86 Million Holdings in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,383,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,146,511 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 2.09% of Maravai LifeSciences worth $191,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $673,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $517,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $60,886,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,444,000. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,467,000. 38.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVI opened at $44.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.38. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.62 and a 12 month high of $45.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.36 million. The business’s revenue was up 191.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRVI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

