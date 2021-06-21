Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Increases Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 38.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 374,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,291 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $203,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,763,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,121,146,000 after purchasing an additional 327,239 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,559,797 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $833,524,000 after purchasing an additional 48,077 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,363,804 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $728,775,000 after purchasing an additional 47,143 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Align Technology by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,298,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $701,612,000 after acquiring an additional 52,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Align Technology by 599.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,172,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $626,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,263 shares during the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $601.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $592.10. The stock has a market cap of $47.61 billion, a PE ratio of 104.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.69. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $251.11 and a one year high of $647.20.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $894.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.27 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.70, for a total transaction of $2,993,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,551,916.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John Morici sold 6,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.65, for a total value of $4,101,671.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,816,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,396 shares of company stock worth $13,413,107 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALGN shares. Berenberg Bank raised Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Align Technology from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $622.75.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

