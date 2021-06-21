The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,338,367 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 20,652 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $220,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,491 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,002 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,357 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,460 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,948 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TJX. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.47.

TJX opened at $63.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $76.46 billion, a PE ratio of 51.10, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.73 and a 1-year high of $74.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.47.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.74) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 335.48%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

