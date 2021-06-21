Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 31.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,557,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 702,937 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.86% of Seagen worth $216,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,569,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,745,448,000 after acquiring an additional 49,754 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,566,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $217,297,000 after acquiring an additional 78,138 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,102,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 982,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,411,000 after acquiring an additional 164,422 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 849.3% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 913,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,874,000 after acquiring an additional 817,452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGEN stock opened at $156.31 on Monday. Seagen Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.20 and a 12 month high of $213.94. The firm has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.30 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $147.75.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). Seagen had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 29.07%. The company had revenue of $331.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.39 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.95, for a total transaction of $48,747.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total transaction of $3,961,774.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,703 shares of company stock valued at $11,935,396. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

SGEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.36.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

