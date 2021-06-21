Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 31.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,557,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 702,937 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.86% of Seagen worth $216,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SGEN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at $231,102,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in Seagen by 849.3% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 913,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,874,000 after buying an additional 817,452 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Seagen by 287.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 339,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,111,000 after buying an additional 251,639 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 4,461.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 201,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,258,000 after purchasing an additional 196,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 122.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 345,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,454,000 after purchasing an additional 190,186 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 1,303 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $195,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 334 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.95, for a total transaction of $48,747.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,703 shares of company stock valued at $11,935,396. 27.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $156.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.30 and a beta of 0.87. Seagen Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.20 and a 52 week high of $213.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.75.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $331.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.39 million. Seagen had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 21.41%. Analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SGEN. Evercore ISI began coverage on Seagen in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Seagen in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Seagen in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Seagen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.36.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

