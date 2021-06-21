OpenDAO (OPEN) One Day Volume Hits $4.37 Million

OpenDAO (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 21st. OpenDAO has a market cap of $7.05 million and approximately $4.37 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OpenDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $1.94 or 0.00003610 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, OpenDAO has traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OpenDAO alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00056705 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003810 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00022525 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $223.66 or 0.00692886 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00041876 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.22 or 0.00081225 BTC.

OpenDAO Coin Profile

OpenDAO (CRYPTO:OPEN) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. OpenDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform . OpenDAO’s official website is opendao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Buying and Selling OpenDAO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OpenDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “OPENUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for OpenDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OpenDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.