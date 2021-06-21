ZINC Trading 15.4% Lower This Week (ZINC)

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 21st. Over the last seven days, ZINC has traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar. One ZINC coin can currently be bought for $0.0102 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. ZINC has a total market cap of $56,777.56 and $97.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZINC alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00056705 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003810 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00022525 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $223.66 or 0.00692886 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00041876 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.22 or 0.00081225 BTC.

About ZINC

ZINC (ZINC) is a coin. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. The official website for ZINC is zinc.work . ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

ZINC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZINC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZINC using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ZINCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ZINC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZINC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.