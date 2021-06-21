Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Reduces Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,017,060 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 59,294 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 3.26% of Toll Brothers worth $227,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 38,531 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 19,363 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,066,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 967,634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,894,000 after acquiring an additional 46,387 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,411,088 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,051,000 after acquiring an additional 10,248 shares during the period. 88.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Shares of TOL stock opened at $56.46 on Monday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.91 and a 12 month high of $68.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.79.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.21. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Several research firms have commented on TOL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.47.

In other news, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total value of $36,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,587.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total transaction of $624,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,961,226 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

Featured Article: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.