Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $232.89 Million Stock Holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 53.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,709,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 944,404 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $232,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Life Storage by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,886,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,784,000 after buying an additional 3,253,731 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 478.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,650,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019,421 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 1st quarter worth $109,855,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,747,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,114,000 after purchasing an additional 928,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 4th quarter worth $65,244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Life Storage from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Life Storage from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $85.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.67.

In other news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $477,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total transaction of $57,509.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,029. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Life Storage stock opened at $105.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Life Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.67 and a fifty-two week high of $108.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.95. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.29, a PEG ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.33.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.38). Life Storage had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $171.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Life Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.56%.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

